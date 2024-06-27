🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Pollstar Magazine’s 2024 Mid-Year Report ranked Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza among the top-performing arenas worldwide.

“This ranking is a testament to the unwavering support of our community, the dedication of our staff, and the incredible athletes and artists who choose to perform here,” said Steve Poremba, ASM Global’s general manager. “We are grateful to our fans for making this possible and look forward to continuing to bring top-tier events to Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Mohegan Sun Arena ranked 65th in total number of tickets sold among all arenas within the United States — selling more than 84,000 tickets from Nov. 16, 2023, through May 15, 2024.

The ASM Global-managed venue was also recognized within the Pollstar Mid-Year Report among the top 100 highest-grossing arenas nationally and among the top 200 arenas in the world.

For more than 40 years, Pollstar has been an industry-leading publication and data source, providing an up-to-date archive of live entertainment data and self-reported event performance metrics.

Each year, Pollstar’s Mid-Year Report includes a breakdown of the top venues in the world based on the number of tickets sold and the gross ticket sale revenues recorded by each venue.

This year’s Mid-Year Report was released by Pollstar earlier this week.

With a seating capacity of just under 10,000, Mohegan Sun Arena out-performed many larger arenas worldwide in the Pollstar rankings — many of which are within heavier populated markets.

Poremba believes this ranking underscores the arena’s commitment to providing world-class entertainment and exceptional experiences for fans and performers alike.

Poremba said over the course of the six-month reporting period, Mohegan Sun Arena held a number of sold-out performances, including Billy Strings, Journey and Tim McGraw. Disney On Ice and WWE’s SmackDown each experienced their highest earnings thus far at the Mohegan Sun Arena during their recent stops to the region.

The venue also hosted a number of regular and postseason games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Mohegan Sun Arena’s primary tenant and the American Hockey League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The hockey games, other sporting events, and free-to-attend community events held at the venue are not included within the report metrics.

To mark the Mohegan Sun Arena’s 25th anniversary later this year, officials from the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority and ASM Global, managing entities of the venue, have announced a community celebration concert set for Sept. 21.

Dubbed “Sailing Through Time,” the 25th-anniversary community celebration will feature the nautical-suited and captain’s-hat-clad band Yachtley Crew. Eddie Day and TNT, will also be performing at the event.

For more information about upcoming events and to purchase tickets, please visit MoheganSunArenaPA.com or follow Mohegan Sun Arena PA on social media.

Donna Cupinski, Chair of the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, said it is the hard work of the ASM Global employees that has made this ranking possible.

“As Chairman of the Arena Authority, I know first-hand how dedicated and unselfish the employees are and this ranking is attributed to them,” Cupinski said. “We had been blessed with a series of sold out shows during the ranking period and we need to thank our community and all the Arena patrons for making this happen.”

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza has more than 8,000 permanent seats for events, with a capacity of nearly 10,000 for select events.

The venue opened in 1999 and is owned by the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, a government body appointed by Luzerne County and managed by ASM Global.

ASM Global’s venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.