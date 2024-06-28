Wilkes-Barre POWER! holds monthly networking event at HEAT Bar and Nightclub

Shea Hughes, executive director of the Rainbow Alliance, speaks during Wilkes-Barre POWER!’s monthly networking event on Thursday night at HEAT Bar and Nightclub.

Wilkes-Barre POWER! held its monthly networking event at HEAT Bar and Nightclub on Thursday night. The event gave Northeast Pennsylvania professionals an opportunity to meet new people and learn about the missions of local organizations.

This month, Wilkes-Barre POWER! teamed up with the Rainbow Alliance in recognition of Pride Month. The Rainbow Alliance was the group behind Wilkes-Barre’s annual Pride Parade and Pridefest, and their partnership with Wilkes-Barre POWER! helps to maintain their larger community outreach efforts.

“Our three main pillars are support, advocacy and education, so any way that we can support that — that’s what we’re all about,” said Shea Hughes, executive director of the Rainbow Alliance, of the group’s goals in the community.

The significance of holding this month’s networking event at HEAT was not lost on either of the organizations involved. In fact, it was a conscious decision.

“As we all know, HEAT is the premier gay bar in this area,” said Hughes. “So hosting something like this here, where it gives the opportunity for people that maybe don’t normally come to HEAT… it’s really all about community.”

From Wilkes-Barre POWER!’s perspective, the networking event is an opportunity to spread their message as well, especially as the group settles in after undergoing an overhaul in leadership earlier in the year.

“We’ve been going through a tranformative period at the start of 2024,” said Melf of the new faces that have taken on leadership roles in Wilkes-Barre POWER! “Our goal is to build on the great work that was happening beforehand, in terms of the foundation and the history of the organization, and bringing people together monthly for these networking events.”

The connection with the Rainbow Alliance was a no-brainer collaboration for Wilkes-Barre POWER! The leadership team is trying to find relevant themes for each of their monthly networking events. Pride Month was the perfect opportunity to bring a new audience into the Wilkes-Barre POWER! fold.

“Pride is so meaningful for people to see themselves in their community,” Melf said of this month’s theme. “[Pride]’s a protest, it’s a celebration, it’s a time when we look back on our history.”

And to Melf, Thursday’s inclusive event is the perfect vehicle for Wilkes-Barre POWER! to build on its new foundation.

“We’re using our platform to uplift and highlight other voices in the community that are doing impactful work.”