WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) created a new web page with information for school bus drivers and other seasonal workers about how to apply for unemployment compensation (UC) benefits during the summer break.

The page includes information about how to reopen a claim, how to avoid unnecessary eligibility issues, and what to expect in terms of payment timing for eligible claimants.

Each year, L&I’s unemployment compensation team assists thousands of school bus drivers across Pennsylvania with their claims.

In addition to launching the comprehensive information page, the UC team worked with the Pennsylvania School Bus Association in the months leading up to summer break to educate workers about their rights and responsibilities.

“We realize the process to file for UC benefits can be intimidating, especially for anyone who’s never done it before or for folks who work seasonal jobs,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “That’s why we’re working proactively whenever possible to educate groups of workers about how to navigate the system and avoid unnecessary delays. I encourage school bus drivers, crossing guards, janitors and other school-related workers who might be eligible for UC benefits this summer to reference our information page online and file a claim.”

Seasonal workers like bus drivers who have filed UC claims in the past should be prepared to reopen their past claim — not start a new one — during their first week of unemployment. After reopening a claim, workers should file weekly benefit certifications online or by using the department’s touch tone telephone service, called PAT, at 888-255-4728 (en Español, 877-888-8104).

Gov. Josh Shapiro directed L&I to focus first on the resolution of the pandemic-era backlog — a workload of 40,000 remaining claims filed between March 2020 and November 2021 that each required individual examination and adjudication. Under Secretary Walker’s leadership, the entire backlog was eliminated within seven months.

With bipartisan support in the 2023-24 budget, L&I leveraged the Service Improvement and Infrastructure Fund (SIIF) to hire more than 380 additional UC interviewers to staff service centers and answer calls since January 2023.

The impact of that investment is clear — wait times for phone assistance have decreased dramatically, and Pennsylvanians are once again receiving the efficient, timely customer service they deserve.

L&I distributed more than $1.7 billion in UC benefits in 2023 to about 326,000 Pennsylvanians — all of whom experienced the loss of a job or work hours through no fault of their own.

In May 2024, L&I received 41,204 claims and distributed UC benefits totaling $135,876,065 to 83,298 eligible claimants.

In May, L&I served:

• 98,028 individuals through the UC helpline at 888-313-7284.

• 4,174 individuals through the UC Live Chat service.

• 12,407 individuals through email.

To make a UC Connect appointment, claimants should call 1-855-284-8545.

Treasurer Garrity: More than $266M in Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program payments made so far

Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week announced that approximately 442,000 payments totaling about $266 million have been disbursed to Pennsylvanians who have been approved for this year’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

“This is an all-time record for day one of the Property Tax / Rent Rebate Program,” Garrity said. “More people than ever before are eligible for rebates, thanks to great work by the General Assembly and the Governor to expand the program. This money can make a huge difference — especially for the many Pennsylvanians who are struggling to make ends meet, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to apply for their rebate. Treasury will continue to make payments on a rolling basis as we receive approvals from the Department of Revenue.”

Of the payments sent today, 56% were processed via direct deposit, while 44% were paper checks mailed via the U.S. Postal Service.

The General Assembly and the Governor expanded the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program this year to increase household income limits for rebates to $45,000 for homeowners and renters (up from $35,000 and $15,000, respectively). Claimants may exclude half of their Social Security income. The maximum standard rebate is now $1,000 (up from $650).

Payments will continue to be processed as applications are approved by the Department of Revenue and received by Treasury. The deadline to apply has been extended to Dec. 31, 2024.

Senate passes bill limiting use of smartphones in schools

The Senate this week passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36) to improve students’ mental health and academic performance by limiting their use of smartphones in schools.

The bill passed by a margin of 45-5, demonstrating strong bipartisan support. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Senate Bill 1207 would establish the Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot Program to award grants to participating schools to purchase secure, lockable smartphone bags in which students would deposit their mobile devices until the end of the school day.

The bill would then require participating schools to track certain metrics like academic performance, mental health, and instances of bullying and other behavioral issues to study the impact of a smartphone-free school on students.

“Kids spend so much time on social media and using their smartphones that it’s taking a toll on them mentally, emotionally, and academically. Smartphone restrictions have proved successful in reversing these trends,” Aument said. “Students deserve to learn without a constant distraction in their pockets, and my legislation would give them that.”

Since the early 2010s, Aument said there has been a steep decline in mental health in children, and their academic performance is suffering. This decline directly correlates to the rise of smartphones and social media apps.

“Last year alone, the commonwealth provided $100 million in new funding to schools to care for their students’ mental health,” Aument said. “While we continue to provide resources to help students in need of mental health services, we must also target one of the root causes of our children’s mental distress: widespread access to smartphones and social media apps.”

Senate Bill 1207 would also require schools participating in the program to include exemptions in their smartphone use policy for students who have a documented medical condition – such as diabetes – that requires the use of a smartphone.

Stefano, Rothman bill to protect home-buyers and increase transparency set for enactment

Legislation sponsored by Sens. Pat Stefano (R-32) and Greg Rothman (R-34) to protect home-buyers is set to be signed into law.

Senate Bill 1173 would require anyone who conducts residential wholesaling in Pennsylvania to obtain a real estate salesperson license under the Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act.

The bill will be sent to the governor for enactment.

“Residential wholesaling” is when the wholesaler, who acts as an intermediary between the seller and buyer, enters into a purchase contract from a seller and then flips the contract to a buyer without the seller’s knowledge or consent,” Stefano said. “Typically, wholesalers look for properties that are distressed with an owner who wants to sell quickly without making updates or repairs. The trade often happens at a price significantly below fair market value, where the wholesaler stands to make substantial profits.”

The legislation would also provide consumers with disclosures making them aware they’re participating in a wholesale transaction. Additionally, the disclosures would explain that buyers have the right to seek an appraisal and cancel the contract.

“Residential wholesaling of real estate has become prevalent in recent years, often at the expense of the most vulnerable,” said Rothman. “Enactment of this legislation will ensure that both homeowners and home-buyers are fully informed of their rights and are equipped to make well-educated decisions.”

Cutler: House Democrats continue to stall on Holocaust education

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) this week said a discharge petition is needed to advance House Bill 1986, legislation requiring curriculum transparency in Holocaust education, as House Democrats continue to stall in advancing the measure.

“As antisemitism continues to grab hold of institutions of higher education, it is clear from our work in combating this form of invidious hate in all levels of education that ignorance of the past is a leading factor in the troubles of today,” Cutler said. “While many of Pennsylvania’s schools offer some form of education on the Holocaust, students are graduating with an insufficient understanding of the Holocaust and the dangers of antisemitism and hate.

“Providing transparency in Holocaust education curriculum will help students, families, and policymakers know where weaknesses in Holocaust education exist and what can be done better to ensure the horrors of the past are not repeated in the future.”

A 2023 study by The Economist shows that one in five young Americans believe the Holocaust is a myth.

The legislation providing for curriculum transparency in Holocaust education was referred to the House Education Committee on Jan. 31, but has not received a vote.

Municipal Police Officers’ Commission accepting letters of interest for academies

The Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) will begin accepting letters of interest for potential new Act 120 police academies on Aug. 1, the commission announced.

“Those interested in opening a new police training academy should submit an initial letter of interest for review by MPOETC staff,” said Major William Brown, executive director of MPOETC. “The staff will conduct studies to determine the police population in the area and if there is currently adequate police training available. The Commission will then vote to accept full application packages from potential schools in areas where there is a demonstrated need for a new academy.”

MPOETC voted to accept letters of interest for new academies during its June 2024 quarterly meeting.

The initial form — MPO-246-New School Letter of Interest Application — can be found on the Commission’s website.

Letters of interest will be accepted from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30, 2024. Completed forms should be emailed to [email protected].

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.