WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township say they identified Thadius Ulmer, 58, as the man who robbed the Dollar General store on Kidder Street last month.

Ulmer, also known as “Dutch,” was arrested during a traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre City on Friday, township police reported.

Township police reported two employees were counting cash in an office when Ulmer allegedly brandished two handguns and demanded the money on June 28. Ulmer allegedly hid in a rear non-public room of the store before the robbery.

Ulmer was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on three counts of robbery and two counts of terroristic threats. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Barilla deemed him a danger to society.