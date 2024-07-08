🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from New Jersey pled guilty in Luzerne County Court for her role in an online sex advertisement to lure victims to rob.

Destiny E. Higgins, 22, of Jersey City, was arrested in a sting operation set up by the Edwardsville Police Department after two men reported they responded to an advertisement on the social media app Reddit for sex and marijuana in February, according to court records.

When the two men arrived separately, Higgins got into their vehicle allegedly followed by Dwayne Quamir Johnson, 21, of Edwardsville, court records say.

Johnson pulled a knife and held it to the necks of the two men during the alleged robberies.

Police in Kingston and Larksville assisted in the arrests of Higgins and Johnson.

Higgins pled guilty to robbery, theft and unlawful restraint before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Monday.

Vough revoked Higgins’ bail resulting in her being jailed at the county correctional facility. She is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 5.

Johnson pled not guilty to charges of robbery, unlawful restraint and criminal conspiracy to commit theft by extortion. He remains jailed for lack of $75,000 bail.

Johnson’s trial is scheduled for September.