🔊 Listen to this

ROSS TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny are investigating a report where a man threatened to shoot four men at the state game lands gun range on Patla Road on Monday.

The four men, all 20-years-old, reported a white man, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, threatened to shoot them before driving away in a gray Dodge Neon with black primer paint, state police announced.

The suspect wore an orange shirt and has dirty blonde hair.

The threat occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.