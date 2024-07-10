🔊 Listen to this

As promised, Jamie Walsh filed an appeal Wednesday to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court over two provisional ballots in his tight Republican race for state representative against incumbent Michael Cabell.

Walsh is contesting a Commonwealth Court decision that granted Cabell’s appeal to count a Butler Township ballot cast by Cabell’s cousin, Shane O’Donnell, and reject a ballot cast by Lake Township voter Timothy J. Wagner.

Cabell’s legal counsel had argued the ballot of O’Donnell, Cabell’s cousin, should be counted because he did not officially relocate to McAdoo borough in Schuylkill County until March 29, and there is a 30-day window to vote at a prior residence preceding an election.

Luzerne County’s Election Board had rejected O’Donnell’s ballot as part of a batch from people not registered to vote in the county, and a three-judge Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas panel agreed with the board’s decision.

However, a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel said O’Donnell’s ballot must be accepted, saying the facts show O’Donnell would not have been permitted to vote in McAdoo because he did not reside there at least 30 days preceding the election.

Regarding Wagner’s ballot, Cabell argued it should not be counted because Wagner did not sign the outer envelope a second time when handing it in at the polling place.

A Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas judge panel had affirmed the county’s election board’s decision to count Wagner’s ballot, saying the Pennsylvania Supreme Court “has repeatedly recognized the need to construe the Election Code liberally in favor of enfranchisement where fraud is not an issue and a voter’s intent is clear.”

Two of the Commonwealth Court judges — a majority — said the acceptance of Wagner’s ballot must be reversed due to the mandatory signature requirement in state law. The remaining judge dissented, citing Wagner’s “exceedingly clear” electoral intent and the state Supreme Court’s recent reinforcement of a long-standing principle that the election code should be liberally construed in election appeals “so as to not deprive electors of their right to elect a candidate of their choice.”

Walsh has said he feels a sense of duty to appeal to the state Supreme Court, which will have discretion over whether it agrees to take on the case. He asserted the Commonwealth Court ruling will disenfranchise a resident and improperly tabulate a “non-resident ballot.”

Walsh’s appeal — formally called a “petition for allowance of appeal” — was filed by his new legal counsel, Lititz-based Attorney J. Chadwick Schnee, of Schnee Legal Services.

It’s expected O’Donnell’s vote was for Cabell, while Wagner has stated he selected Walsh.

Cabell and Walsh are currently three votes apart in the 117th District race, with Walsh in the lead.

The county election board has scheduled an adjudication session at 9:30 a.m. Friday to open and tabulate 12 provisional ballots in the race that are no longer subject to appeals.

Check back later for updated coverage of the new filing.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.