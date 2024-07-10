🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Visit Luzerne County’s 6th annual Rockin’ the River summer concert series will return Friday.

The series, which takes place at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre, began in 2019 and has become one of Luzerne County’s most popular summer events, with crowds ranging from 3,000 to nearly 6,000.

This year’s lineup is as follows:

• July 12 — The Unforgettable Fire: A Tribute to U2, with opening act, The TRiBE.

• July 19 — Winslow: An Evening with The Eagles, with opening act, The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans.

• July 26 — Lanie Gardner, with opening act The Broke Pines.

The Rockin’ the River shows are free for all-ages. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be food vendors and beverages from the Susquehanna Brewing Company and Bank & Vine. They are presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee.

Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, DiscoverNEPA , Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company) and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

“We work on these shows for seven months and start planning right after the holidays, and we’re excited that it’s finally time to crank up the amps and enjoy the music,” said Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County. “Rockin’ The River has given us some wonderful nights of great music, great food and community spirit, right along the Susquehanna, and we’re thrilled to be bringing them back again this year.”

Stout said one of the things that organizers are most proud of is that, in six years, they haven’t repeated a tribute act as a headliner.

“And this year will be the first time we’re presenting the incredible music of U2 and the timeless sounds of The Eagles,” Stout said. “And, as has become tradition, the final show will feature original music. This year, it’s Lanie Gardner, a social media sensation and a budding county artist. And opening each show will be very talented local acts. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Millennium Circle.”