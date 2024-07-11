🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Noting a mother’s “lapse of judgement,” Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Thursday sentenced Valentina Varela Luis to two years probation for the dehydration death of her 19-month-old daughter in 2022.

Luis, 26, of Scranton, apologized saying she was extremely saddened by the loss of her daughter, Phoenix R. Kasisky. Her attorney, George Albert, said the incident was one of the “saddest” he has ever experienced by the unintentional loss of a child.

Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny and Luzerne County detectives charged Luis and her former partner, James Robert Kasisky Jr., 27, in March 2023, after investigating the death of Phoenix Kasisky inside a residence on Third Street, Newport Township, on Dec. 23, 2022.

Kasisky and Luis were renovating the residence at the time.

Investigators alleged Kasisky and Luis were negligent in not checking on their daughter for an estimated 26 hours and leaving her in a room described as “hot and dry” when the toddler was found deceased.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross, who conducted the autopsy, previously testified the toddler had all signs of dehydration, a dry nasal cavity and little to no fluid on her stomach.

A coroner’s report stated Phoenix Kasisky died from “dehydration and metabolic imbalance due to neglect.”

Luis was sentenced to two counts of reckless endangerment as she pled no contest to the charges.

Kasisky was sentenced in May to one-to-21 months on an involuntary manslaughter charge but was immediately paroled when awarded 47 days of pre-sentencing credit for time served.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce previously said the investigation showed no malice or intent to cause harm to the toddler.

Luis was at work at a restaurant as the toddler was in the care of Kasisky in the hours before the girl was found deceased.