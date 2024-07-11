🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Dallas Township was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday for soliciting a 15-year-old boy for sex.

Christopher James Warner, 41, of Country Club Apartments, was charged by Dallas Township police in September on allegations he engaged in an online conversation with a cooperating witness posing as a 15-year-old boy, according to court records.

During the chat conversations, Warner sent lewd pictures of himself to the boy and encouraged the boy to drive to his residence where he planned to have sex, court records say.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Warner to one-year, six months to three-years, three months in state prison on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minors and criminal use of communication facility. Warner pled guilty to the charges April 15.

Warner is required to register his address for 25 years as a sex offender under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.