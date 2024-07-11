Local artists asked to participate

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Visit Luzerne County, in support of America250PA, is participating in the “Bells Across PA” art series.

And, through a special contest overseen by Visit Luzerne County and in cooperation with America250PA, a Luzerne County resident will have the opportunity to design and paint a three-foot-tall fiberglass replica sculpture of the Liberty Bell that will be placed inside the lobby of Visit Luzerne County.

The chosen artist will be commissioned to paint the bell and will receive a $1,250 honorarium. The selected artist will be permitted to do the work at the office of Visit Luzerne County, which is located inside the historic train station, 200 Old Train Station Road, Wilkes-Barre.

America250PA is the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Commission that is responsible for coordinating the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States in 2026.

“Bells Across PA” will feature at least one bell in each of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania. To date, three bells are planned for Luzerne County.

Visit Luzerne County (Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau) is sponsoring one of the bells.

“Visit Luzerne County is extremely honored to be participating in ‘Bells Across PA,’ ” said Alan K. Stout, Executive Director, Visit Luzerne County. “Just as we were proud to serve as the county supporting sponsor of the planting of an America250PA ‘Liberty Tree’ last year — on the lawn of the Wyoming Monument — we are equally proud to be bringing one of the ‘Bells Across PA’ to the historic train station. As someone that remembers 1976 and the wonderful, year-long celebration of our country’s bicentennial, I look forward to seeing that same type of patriotism again in 2026. It was incredibly unifying and Visit Luzerne County feels privileged to once again be participating in one of AmericaPA250’s great projects.”

Stout says that though the chosen artist will use their own creative skills to paint the bell, they will be asked to include certain images in the design.

“We’d like the artwork on the bell to represent the colonial history of the county, as well as some of the things that symbolize our rights, our liberties, our freedoms, and what helped make us what we are today,” he said. “The Wyoming Monument, the Denison House, the Swetland Homestead, the Luzerne County Courthouse, one of the eagles from the iconic Market Street Bridge, a coal breaker … we’d like to see all of those images on the bell and represented in a way that the artist feels would be appropriate.”

The first Bells Across PA bell will be dedicated in the fall of 2024 at Valley Forge National Park in Montgomery County. The bell sponsored by Visit Luzerne County will remain on permanent display after the conclusion of America’s 250th anniversary celebration on December 31, 2026.

Visit Luzerne County’s “Bells Across PA” contest is open to all Luzerne County artists and groups, from the acclaimed to the amateur. Painters, sculptors, craftsmen, multi-media artists and other creatives are encouraged to make a submission.

Submissions should be sent to Visit Luzerne County, 200 Old Train Station Road, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18702 or e-mailed to [email protected]. One submission will be chosen by Visit Luzerne County and sent to America250PA for review by the America250PA Arts and Culture Subcommittee for final approval. All submissions should be sent on 8.5 x 11 paper.

On a separate sheet of paper, artists should submit their name, address, a short artist bio, design description and the working title of the artwork for the bell. Deadline is Sept. 1, 2024.

“America250PA’s ‘Bells Across PA’ project is a way for local artists to tell the story of their diverse and unique communities through their creative designs,” said Cassandra Coleman, executive director of America250PA. “We look forward to telling the many stories of Pennsylvania on these replica Liberty Bells and partnering with Visit PA to have a ‘Bells Across PA’ trail in 2026 to encourage Pennsylvanians and out of state tourists alike to travel and see every corner of the Commonwealth.”