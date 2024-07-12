🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s bipartisan election board reviews remaining provisional ballots Friday in the tight Republican race for state representative in the 117th District.

Jamie Walsh declared his victory over Michael Cabell in the Republican race for state representative in the 117th District Friday after Walsh’s unofficial lead expanded to five votes.

The updated results stemmed from the Luzerne County Election Board’s Friday processing of 12 provisional ballots that had been segregated due to April 23 primary election challenges. Both candidates agreed the 12 could be opened because they were no longer contested.

“I just feel elated. I’m glad that the process is over, and I’m thankful the election board, bureau and office of law did their due diligence and took their time,” Walsh said.

Walsh picked up seven votes Friday, while Cabell received five more.

Before Friday’s update, Walsh has a three-vote lead. Their unofficial vote counts were 4,728 for Walsh and 4,725 for Cabell.

The update revised their tallies to the following: Walsh, 4,735, and Cabell, 4,730.

The status of two more provisional ballots remains in limbo due to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court appeal filed by Walsh. The state Supreme Court has discretion over whether it agrees to take on the case.

Walsh is contesting a Commonwealth Court decision that granted Cabell’s appeal to count a Butler Township ballot cast by Cabell’s cousin, Shane O’Donnell, and reject a ballot cast by Lake Township voter Timothy J. Wagner.

It’s expected O’Donnell’s vote was for Cabell, while Wagner has stated he selected Walsh.

State Supreme Court appeals also still could be filed regarding other votes.

Cabell has until tonight if he wants to appeal the Commonwealth Court’s denial of his request to tally write-in votes — if any — in his race.

Walsh also has until Monday if he chooses to challenge the Commonwealth Court’s denial of his request to throw out six mail ballots that already were tallied because the voters did not fill in the last two digits of the year on the outer envelope. Most of those six votes were for Cabell.

Cabell’s campaign also could request a recount.

Check back later for updates.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.