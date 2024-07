🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the following street cleaning schedule from Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting. Schedules for other areas of the city will be announced as they are scheduled.

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Harriet Street – Scott Street to end – right side

Kado Street – Scott Street to Calvin Street – right side

Bryson Place – Kado Street to Liddon Street – right side

Liddon Street – Bryson Place to Scott Street – right side

Calvin Street – Kado Street to Woodside Drive – right side

Jay Street – Scott Street to Kado Street – right side

Sedgewick Street – Calvin Street to Scott Street – right side

Flick Street – Scott Street to Kado Street – right side

Govier Street – Kado Street to Mineral Street – right side

Mineral Street – Govier Street to Scott Street – BS

Oliver Street – Scott Street to Govier Street – right side

Govier Street – George Avenue to Kresge Street – right side

Kresge Street – Govier Street to Trethaway Street – right side

Trethaway Street – Kresge Street to George Avenue– right side

Parkin Street – George Avenue to end – right side

Gore Street – Parkin Street to Mill Street – right side

Espy Street – Mill Street to Parkin Street – right side

Railroad Street – Mill Street to George Avenue– right side

Mill Street – George Avenue to Scott Street – right side

Mitchell Street – Mill Street to end – right side

Thursday July 18, 2024

Harriet Street – Scott Street to end – left side

Kado Street – Scott Street to Calvin Street – left side

Bryson Place – Kado Street to Liddon Street – left side

Liddon Street – Bryson Place to Scott Street – left side

Calvin Street – Kado Street to Woodside Drive – left side

Jay Street – Scott Street to Kado Street – left side

Sedgewick Street – Calvin Street to Scott Street – left side

Flick Street – Scott Street to Kado Street – left side

Govier Street – Kado Street to Mineral Street – left side

Oliver Street – Scott Street to Govier Street – left side

Govier Street – George Avenue to Kresge Street – left side

Kresge Street – Govier Street to Trethaway Street – left side

Trethaway Street – Kresge Street to George Avenue– left side

Parkin Street – George Avenue to end – left side

Gore Street – Parkin Street to Mill Street – left side

Espy Street – Mill Street to Parkin Street – left side

Railroad Street – Mill Street to George Avenue– left side

Mill Street – George Avenue to Scott Street – left side

Mitchell – Mill Street to end – left side