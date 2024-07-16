🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Kevin Novak, once deemed incompetent, on Tuesday entered a no contest plea to third degree murder in the fatal shooting of his father, Richard Novak, 70, inside their residence on South Prospect Street, Nanticoke, on March 11, 2022.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement, which involves an immediate sentence of 12 to 30 years in state prison.

— Ed Lewis