Boozy B’s during its third annual Wizarding Fall Fest in 2022.

WILKES-BARRE — Boozy B’s, a popular alcohol infused ice cream shop downtown, announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on Aug. 24.

Owner Bianca Lupio posted the announcement to the shop’s Facebook page, where she expressed gratitude for the “unwavering support” of her customers over the past five years.

“As I reflect on the memories I’ve shared and the relationships I’ve built, I am filled with a profound sense of appreciation. My family and I have weathered many storms together but through it all, your support has remained steadfast,” the post read.

Lupio did not offer any details on why exactly she made the decision to close Boozy B’s, only that her customers would understand why and that it was not made lightly.

“While this chapter may be coming to a close, I am very hopeful that it will pave the way for new beginnings and opportunities and you will be seeing us again in the near future,” the post read.

Boozy B’s will hold its final festival, Wizarding Weekend, on Aug. 3 and 4.

The event is free and all for all ages and will include drinks inspired by the Harry Potter film series, face painting, vendor shopping, Qidditch pong and more.

Non-alcoholic beverages and options will be available as well.

Each night will end with a showing of a Harry Potter film beginning at 7 p.m.

Boozy B’s was one of several Wilkes-Barre businesses that were burglarized this past February. According to Lupio at the time, someone had broken in and smashed the glass on the front door before making off with all of the cash in the register.

Boozy B’s previously closed its Scranton location in January of 2023, after little more than a year in business.

At the time, Lupio said the decision to close was made due to sudden changes within the company as well as other hardships.

According to previous Times Leader reporting, Boozy B’s opened the Scranton location in the summer of 2022, about two years after the business opened its flagship location in Wilkes-Barre.

The ice cream parlor first opened its doors on Luzerne Avenue in West Pittston in the summer of 2019.