The Republican Party of Luzerne County on Wednesday announced that it will hold its County Convention to elect a new County Chairman on Thursday, July 25, at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Hall, 150 Watson St., Wilkes-Barre Township.

Check-in for committee members only is 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..

All committee members must have their certificate of election and valid photo ID.

Proxy voters must also bring a notarized proxy letter, along with the Certificate of Election for their proxy.

William O'Boyle
