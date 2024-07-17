🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston Township arrested more than three years ago on allegations he sexually assaulted a child was sentenced to spend up to 17 years in state prison.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Travis Lee Abbott, 27, to six-to-17-years in prison for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. Abbott pled guilty to the charge April 5.

Abbott was also sentenced to three-years consecutive probation and mandated to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Police in Pittston Township arrested Abbott in May 2021, after a boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

During the interview, according to court records, the boy claimed Abbott sexually assaulted him in a “secret room” inside his house and described details of the assault.

Before Sklarosky imposed the sentence, Abbott’s attorney, Max C. Lubin, sought a lower sentence explaining his client as a boy was physically abuse by his natural father, and placed in foster homes where Abbott was physically and sexually abused.

Lubin said Abbott was diagnosed by a psychologists with several mental health issues.

“There was significant trauma in Mr. Abbott’s life but that does not excuse his behavior,” Lubin argued for a lower sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski said Abbott “took advantage” of the victim.

Abbott was given credit for 1,148 days time served at the county correctional facility.