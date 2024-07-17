🔊 Listen to this

The Biden Administration approved a grant of $500 million to help replace the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge, Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Department of Transportation secretary announced Wednesday in Harrisburg. The grant is the largest in state history for a transportation project.

Gov. Shapiro, who, along with PennDOT secretary Mike Carroll, advocated for the funding, said South Bridge carries more than 125,000 vehicles every day.

Shapiro, Carroll and Buttigieg were joined by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams, elected officials and labor and local leaders to celebrate securing the historic grant.

Shapiro said the $500 million Large Bridge Project grant through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) competitive Bridge Investment Program will help replace the I-83 South Bridge, which connects downtown Harrisburg in Dauphin County to the west shore in Cumberland County.

The bridge carries more than 125,000 vehicles over the Susquehanna River every day — 15% of which is truck traffic.

Shapiro said I-83 is a vital artery in central Pennsylvania that connects communities on each side of the river, helping 125,000 Pennsylvanians get to their jobs, medical appointments and grocery stores every day.

“For a year and a half, I have bothered the President and Secretary Buttigieg about this bridge,” Shapiro said, with the structure visible in the background. “And because they listened to the good people of Pennsylvania, we will get this job done under the leadership of Secretary Carroll to connect our communities and grow our economy for decades to come.”

Buttigieg said when the Biden-Harris Administration took office in 2021, America faced a serious and worsening problem when it came to the condition of its bridges.

“Now we are seeing rapid progress in improving the condition of America’s bridges, thanks largely to President Biden’s historic infrastructure law,” Buttigieg said. “The number of bridges in good condition versus poor condition has already improved substantially under President Biden’s leadership, and today I’m thrilled to be in Pennsylvania to announce funding to repair or replace 13 of America’s largest and economically significant bridges, including the I-83 South Bridge right here in Harrisburg.”

Sen. Casey, D-Scranton, said the grant to replace the I-83 South Bridge is a game-changing victory for all who live, work, and travel through South Central Pennsylvania.

“I pushed for this $500 million in funding from the infrastructure law because I know how important it is that this bridge remains safe and reliable for the many Pennsylvanians who count on it,” Casey aid. “Today, we’re celebrating a truly generational investment in our infrastructure, our safety, our supply chains and our communities.”

Words of thanks

Secretary Carroll said PennDOT is grateful for the advocacy of Gov. Shapiro, Sen. Casey and the federal delegation in helping to secure Pennsylvania’s largest ever federal transportation grant.

“We also thank President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg and our federal partners for this critical investment that will not only make travel on the South Bridge safer and more efficient, but will also allow existing funds to accelerate other highway projects across Pennsylvania,” Carroll said.

Mayor Williams said construction is the surest sign of progress, and the expansion of the South Bridge will allow Harrisburg to reach new heights.

“More than 125,000 vehicles cross this bridge every day,” Williams said. “It is a lifeline that supports our economy, and that of our neighbors on both sides of the Susquehanna River. The City is indebted to Gov. Shapiro, Sen. Casey, and Secretary Buttigieg for investing in Harrisburg in this truly impactful way.”

Interchange reconfiguration

State officials said the I-83 South Bridge was built in 1960, widened in 1982 and is reaching the end of its serviceable lifespan, meaning that wear and tear requires more regular, frequent and costly repairs.

In addition to replacing the bridge, the Lemoyne interchange will be reconfigured, the S. 3rd Street bridge in Lemoyne will be replaced, and the viaduct from the Susquehanna River to Cameron Street, including the Front Street/2nd Street interchange, will be reconstructed.

Through the project, the structure will be widened and modernized with improved shoulders, on- and off-ramps, and interchanges, which is anticipated to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow and enhance safety.

The project’s total estimated cost is $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion. Following this grant award, PennDOT will move the project into final design and procurement with construction beginning in 2026.

Information on the project can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/i83SouthBridge.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.