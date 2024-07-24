🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Nescopeck man apologized for exposing himself to two girls at the same time he said he wanted to continue to go on vacations with his family and beaches with friends.

Steven Donald Yoder, 26, address listed as West Fifth Street, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to immediate parole after being credited for 12 days time served at the county correctional facility in addition to three years probation on two counts of indecent exposure.

Yoder pled guilty to the charges May 31 when prosecutors withdrew felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and sexual assault.

With the withdrawal of the sex offenses, Yoder was cleared of the state’s registration requirements.

“I am incredibly sorry,” Yoder said from a statement, noting he hopes the two girls will recover. Yoder also expressed his desire to continue to go on family vacations and go to beaches with friends.

Sklarosky said he was aware of the offenses and plea agreement that was at the discretion of prosecutors.

With the plea agreement, a trial was averted that prevented the girls from having to testify.

Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny charged Yoder in May 2022, after two girls were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.