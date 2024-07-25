🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Felony charges of burglary and criminal trespass were dismissed against a New York man by a district judge in Luzerne County Central Court on Thursday.

Isaiah Antonio Ramirez, 28, of New York City, was charged by Nanticoke police after a woman reported he kicked in the back door of her apartment on West Broad Street on April 13, according to court records.

When Ramirez kicked the door, the door struck a stroller that held his 2-year-old son, court records say.

The woman believed Ramirez forced his way inside her apartment in retaliation for asking him for money to support their son.

A district judge dismissed charges of burglary, criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal trespass, theft and harassment against Ramirez when the woman failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing.