WILKES-BARRE — Released on parole last week on an assault conviction, Joshua Ryan Geisinger was arrested for his alleged role in a burglary and assault in Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.

Geisinger, 36, and Rich Dean Bower, 55, both of Larksville, are accused of showing up at a residence on Catlin Avenue and assaulting a man just before 5:30 p.m., according to court records.

A woman who resides in an apartment at the residence has an active no-contact protection-from abuse order against Bower, court records say.

After stomping on the man, Geisigner and Bower fled the scene but Geisinger was later apprehended.

Geisinger was arraigned Friday by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal trespass. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bower on similar charges.

Geisinger was paroled from the county correctional facility on July 17 when Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., following the recommendations by prosecutors and Geisinger’s attorney, Max C. Lubin in a plea agreement, credited him with 181 days time served on an unrelated assault case.

During the July 17 hearing, Lubin said in court Geisinger has stayed away from drugs and alcohol and had been continually employed in construction.

Geisigner was before Sklarosky on charges he kept a woman against her will and assaulted her at a residence on Academy Street, Courtdale, in March 2023, court records say.

Court records filed by Wilkes-Barre police allege Bower and Geisigner showed up at the Caitlin Avenue residence and confronted a man in a first-floor apartment. A woman who resides in a second floor apartment has a no-contact court-imposed restraining order against Bower, court records say.

Geisinger told the man, court records say, he was there for “back up.”

Bower took a swing at the man who fell and was kicked and stomped about seven times while being held down, court records say.