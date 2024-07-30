🔊 Listen to this

A view of Newport Township’s Glen Lyon community from the top of a culm bank Luzerne County Council members visited Monday morning with township officials.

Newport Township Commission Vice Chairman John Zyla, at right, took Luzerne County Council members atop a Glen Lyon culm bank Monday to show the vast quantity of land available for development. From left, are: County Council Chairman John Lombardo and Township Commissioners Deborah Zaleski and John Vishnefski.

Newport Township Commission Vice Chairman John Zyla, at left, shows Luzerne County Council members land that near the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge Monday that could be developed if the county-owned span over the Susquehanna River is replaced. Listening, from left, are County Councilman Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., County Council Chairman John Lombardo, Township Manager Joseph Hillan and County Councilman Jimmy Sabatino.

Luzerne County Council’s Monday morning American Rescue Plan Act tour of a Newport Township community park segued into a trip atop a Glen Lyon culm bank.

Township officials said the American Rescue visit was also an opportunity for council members to see the vast land available for development in their municipality if council agrees to provide access by replacing the county-owned Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna River.

The participating council members — Chairman John Lombardo, LeeAnn McDermott, Jimmy Sabatino and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. — were driven through a wooded area and then up a steep silt path to reach the culm bank destination.

Township officials picked the spot because it provided a panoramic view of a sizeable portion of the thousands of acres of undeveloped land.

“I’m trying to show you the possibility. We’re land rich,” township Commissioner Vice Chairman John Zyla told the council members.

Potential development sites include property owned by the nonprofit Earth Conservancy and the 400-acre Whitney Point Industrial Park, officials said. Some is abandoned coal mine land that must be reclaimed.

Railroad spurs would provide additional access, Zyla said.

“We want industry to increase our tax base,” Zyla said.

After returning to the municipal building, Zyla and Township Manager Joseph Hillan also led the way for council members to follow them to the Whitney Point area so they could see land that could be reclaimed for development and its proximity to the bridge.

Prospective developers have indicated a suitable bridge would be necessary to accommodate increased truck traffic, officials have said.

Constructed in 1914, the bridge connecting Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township was last rehabilitated in 1987. Based on concerns found in inspections, the bridge weight limit was reduced to 15 tons in May 2020 and further downgraded to 5 tons this past May, which allows passenger vehicles but not fire trucks and emergency rescue vehicles.

Council is preparing to launch the search process for an engineer that must come up with three options for the bridge.

The state allocated $10 million in federal funding to the bridge project. The county also has access to a $55 million casino gambling fund established for county infrastructure.

County council will still have final say on which option is selected, and there will be public presentations and opportunities for public input before a decision is reached, county Manager Romilda Crocamo has said.

Lombardo thanked township officials for the tour to visualize potential development.

“It has given us a more clear picture that millions of dollars of tax base will be positively impacted by a reconstructed Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge,” Lombardo said.

Wolovich said there is great potential for township development “with proper coordination and teamwork.”

“I would love to see a harmonious mix of well-paying manufacturing jobs, recreational opportunities and housing for working class families,” Wolovich said. “I look forward to having continued conversations about bringing positive, fruitful change to central Luzerne County.”

McDermott said she strongly supports full replacement of the bridge and wants to find out if land can be carved out in the township to address a need for affordable housing.

Sabatino said township officials have been urging council to tour the area, and he is pleased it occurred Monday to understand the “vision of the township leaders to develop it.”

“I want to make sure we make the right choice with the bridge so we can help the township develop that land,” Sabatino said. “It’s rare that we have people at all levels of government agreeing land should be developed, and really the only piece of the puzzle that’s missing is the bridge at this point.”

American Rescue

Council earmarked $395,738.50 in American Rescue funds for improvements at the Newport Township Recreation Park on Recreation Park Drive.

Supplemented with $15,000 from the township, the project covered paving of the parking lot and a half-mile trail around the park, new roofs for two pavilions and bathroom renovations.

The more than 5-acre park includes athletic fields and a playground area.

Wolovich said he was impressed with the work, which will benefit residents of the township and surrounding communities.

“I encourage all residents to enjoy some fresh air and see the beautiful, quaint park nestled away in the great outdoors,” he said.

Lombardo said the park enhancements are a “good, community centered project” that complied with American Rescue funding requirements.

Council’s visits aim to show the public the uses of $55 million in American Rescue awards to more than 100 outside entities.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.