🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man shot for simply wanting to engage in a conversation outside a barber shop said the shooting has changed his life.

Osvaldo Salazar Burgos spoke prior to Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentencing Julio Rivas, 35, to two-years, six months to seven years in state prison on three separate offenses, including the shooting in front of the barber shop at 127 Academy St., Wilkes-Barre, on May 25, 2023.

Rivas, of Elizabeth Street, Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced on no contest pleas to aggravated assault related to the shooting, terroristic threats for waving a handgun during a parking dispute and illegally possessing a firearm related to a stand-off involving U.S. Marshals and Wilkes-Barre police.

“This has destroyed my life and my family’s lives,” Salazar Burgos said. “He attacked me in front of my job. He caused a lot of dysfunction in my leg that I still have today. He needs to pay the price for this. I need the full force of the law.”

Rivas briefly spoke, saying he took responsibility for the shooting.

Rivas’ attorney, Michael Sklarosky, sought a county sentence, telling Lupas his client was a productive member of society by being employed until he was terminated.

Offenses that Rivas was charged and sentenced:

April 8, 2023: Wilkes-Barre police in court records say Rivas waved and aimed a handgun at a neighbor during a parking dispute on Elizabeth Street. Pled no contest to terroristic threats.

May 25, 2023: Rivas was talking to several people in front of the barber shop on Academy Street as Salazar Burgos was leaning up against a parked vehicle. Salazar Burgos showed interest in the conversation as Rivas accused him of being “nosy” and shot him in the right hip. Salazar Burgos underwent surgery at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township. Pled no contest to aggravated assault.

June 12, 2023: U.S. Marshals and Wilkes-Barre police with an arrest warrant for Rivas stemming from the shooting found him at his residence. Rivas initiated a stand-off and surrendered without incident. Pled no contest to illegal possession of a firearm.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski prosecuted.

Rivas was ordered to pay $42,890.40 in restitution to Salazar Burgos for medical bills.