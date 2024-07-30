🔊 Listen to this

Interstate 80 eastbound was closed in the late afternoon and early evening Tuesday night as a result of a tractor-trailer crash.

The closure began when, at Exit 262 (Mountain Top/Hazleton), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) responded to a tractor-trailer that had crashed over an embankment. A detour was put in place, and the closure was expected to last until 11 p.m. Tuesday night. However, the route was opened back up by 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, less than two hours after the original travel advisory was released by PennDOT.

PennDOT officials released this reminder in regards to driving in work zones:

“When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.”