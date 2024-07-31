🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A volunteer fireman with the Harwood Volunteer Fire Company was arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at least two shots at a vehicle occupied by three juveniles in June.

James Anthony Lockwood, 33, of Conyngham, is accused of discharging two rounds from a 9mm handgun at a Jeep that was driven by a juvenile with two juvenile passengers on property owned by the fire company on June 15, according to court records.

Lockwood was struck by the Jeep as he yelled to the vehicle’s occupants they were trespassing on private property, court records say.

One round struck the Jeep’s engine compartment.

Lockwood initially denied he was in possession of a firearm and fired shots during an interview with state police at Hazleton. Lockwood eventually admitted he fired the handgun as he feared for his life as the Jeep struck him, court records say.

Lockwood was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on three counts each of criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.