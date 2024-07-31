🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — A man from Ashley surrendered when found hiding down an embankment after he initiated a pursuit with Ashley police early Wednesday morning.

Taquil Lishemel Baley, 24, of South Main Street, was stopped on Mary Street for having excessive window tint on a 2015 BMW 428i he was operating just after 1 a.m., according to court records.

An officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle as Baley initially denied he had any controlled substances, court records say.

As the officer was conversing with Baley, court records say Baley sped away on Mary Street and turned onto Brown and Manhattan streets where he abandoned the vehicle at a dead end.

The Ashley officer had Baley’s driver’s license when Baley sped away.

A Hanover Township police officer who assisted spotted Baley hiding down an embankment when he surrendered, court records say.

In the area where Baley surrendered, court records say, police found a .380-caliber handgun loaded with six hollow point bullets in brush.

Baley was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and three traffic and vehicle code violations. Baley was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Court records say Baley was sentenced in October 2022, to three years of special probation on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment stemming from a shoot-out with Malik Macon, 32, at a gasoline service station on South Main Street, Hanover Township, on Aug. 6, 2020.

Macon was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in prison for the August 2020, shooting.