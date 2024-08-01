🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Hazleton City Police Department say they are seeking the whereabouts of Anthony Rafael Colon, 24, wanted on charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, evading arrest and tampering with evidence stemming from an incident at James Street Park on July 18.

An arrest warrant was issued for Colon on July 19.

Police described Colon as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, approximately 166 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colon is asked to call 911.