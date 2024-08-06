🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A man from Butler Township was apprehended with the assistance of an aerial drone after he allegedly threatened several people with a knife in the private Beech Mountain Lakes development on Monday.

Tyrese Jones, 39, of Trapper Springs Lane, was spotted by the drone that guided law enforcement officers to his whereabouts near Honey Hole Road just before 8 p.m., according to a news release from Butler Township police.

Police responded to several reports that a man, identified as Jones, threatened two motorists and a security officer in the housing development, the news release says.

Jones was initially spotted by police walking on North Hunter Highway where he tossed an 11-inch knife to the ground.

Jones initiated a struggle with officers and was stunned by a Taser, the news release says.

Police in the news release say Jones rolled under a guide rail and down an embankment and ran through the former Angela Park property where he crossed Nescopeck Creek.

Butler Township’s recently acquired drone was launched in addition to a police canine unit from Hazleton City was dispatched to search for Jones in a wooded area near the former amusement park.

Jones was spotted from the drone that guided officers to the area of Honey Hole Road where he was captured, the news release says.

“While Jones’ identity was learned early-on in the investigation, his erratic and violent behavior posed a danger to the community and it was important that he was located. Having the unmanned aerial system permitted officers to locate the suspect and monitor his movements as officers approached. Without it, it is likely he would have been able to elude being captured that night, leaving the community at risk,” Butler Township Police Chief William J. Feissner stated.

Jones was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on three counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and one count each of resisting arrest, evading arrest and public drunkenness. Jones was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as Carmody deemed him a danger to the community.

Along with Hazleton City Police, the Pennsylvania State Police, Sugarloaf Township Police, Freeland Police and White Haven Police assisted in the search and investigation.

The Butler Township Police Department’s aerial drone system was established less than a month ago and was purchased through the Local Shares Account obtained through state Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver and Representative Mike Cabell.