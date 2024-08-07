Tropical Storm Debby doles out repeat deluges for weather-weary residents

Rebecca Fanning, right, who works for the town of Sullivan’s Island, inspects flood waters as Charles Drayton, also an employee of Sullivan’s Island and his son McKain, 8, walk behind on Atlantic Ave. as Tropical Storm Debby approaches on Wednesday in Sullivan’s Island, S.C.

A resident measures the depth of the flooded street with storm water from Tropical Storm Debby on Wednesday in Pooler, Ga.

Charles Grainger, and his wife Kuniyo, take a break as they clean up around their house in the historic district of French Quarter Creek as flood waters recede from Tropical Storm Debby on Wednesday in Huger, S.C.

HUGER, S.C. — Days of rain from Tropical Storm Debby forced the deluged-hardened residents of a South Carolina community to began the near-ritualistic task of assessing damage left behind by the cyclone that was spinning over the Atlantic Ocean and influencing thunderstorms from the East Coast to the Great Lakes.

Gene Taylor waited Wednesday afternoon for a few inches of water to drain back out of his house as high tide passed at his home along French Quarter Creek in Huger, about 15 miles northeast of Charleston.

Taylor saw the potential for flooding last week and started moving stuff out or up higher in his home. It’s a lesson learned the hard way. Taylor estimates this is the fourth time he has had floodwater in his home in the past nine years.

“To save everything, we’ve learned from the past it’s better be prepared for the worst. And unfortunately, I think we got it,” Taylor said.

A few doors down, Charles Granger was cleaning up after about 8 inches of water got into his home. He said it is an annoyance, but one he is trying to get used to.

“Eight inches disrupts your whole life,” Grainger said. “You don’t get used to it. You just grin and bear it. It’s part of living on the creek.”

The National Hurricane Center warned that isolated areas could see up to 25 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Debby.

For Georgia homeowners on Tappan Zee Drive in suburban Pooler west of Savannah, the drenching that Debby delivered came with a painful dose of déjà vu. In October 2016, heavy rain from Hurricane Matthew overwhelmed a nearby canal and flooded several of the same homes.

Located roughly 30 miles from the Atlantic Ocean, with no creeks or rivers nearby, the inland neighborhood doesn’t seem like a high-risk location for tropical flooding.

But residents say drainage problems have plagued their street for well over a decade, despite efforts by the local government to fix them.

Debby also rained on residents all the way up to the Great Lakes and New York and New Jersey. Moisture from the tropical storm strengthened another storm system Tuesday evening, which caused strong thunderstorms, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Kleebauer.

“We had a multi-round period of showers and thunderstorms that kind of scooted from Michigan eastward,” Kleebauer said.

As much as 6 inches of rain fell in parts of New Jersey in less than four hours.

Emergency officials warned of potential flash flooding, flying drones with loudspeakers in some New York City neighborhoods to tell people in basement apartments to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice. Multiple water rescues were reported in New York City and surrounding areas.

Nearly 330,000 customers remained without power in Ohio by Wednesday afternoon following severe storms there, according to PowerOutage.us.

Meanwhile, the “imminent failure” of a dam in southeast Georgia was threatening to swamp a mobile home park and other areas downstream, the National Weather Service said in a flash flood warning Wednesday afternoon. The Cypress Lake Dam is in Bulloch County, about 50 miles northwest of Savannah.

“If the dam breaks, flash flooding will occur immediately downstream of the dam,” the weather service said.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said the state was just entering Act 2 of a three-act play.

“We’ve been lucky so far. Things have not been as bad as they could have been,” McMaster said of heavy rains that damaged over 60 homes but did not cause significant problems to roads or water systems.

Act 2 is overnight into Thursday when Debby moves back onshore and heavy rain returns, this time to the northern part of the coast and inland. An additional 4 to 8 inches of rain could fall, said John Quagliariello, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.

“It may not be as catastrophic as what we were saying, but we still think as these rain bands develop they could sit over the same area for long periods of time, produce a lot of rainfall and a lot of flooding,” Quagliariello said.

The final act may come next week if enough rain falls upstream in North Carolina to cause major flooding along rivers as it flows to the Atlantic Ocean.

The center of Debby was over the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday afternoon, 55 miles east-southeast of Charleston, the National Hurricane Center said. The tropical storm could make a second landfall in either North Carolina or South Carolina, expected late Wednesday or early Thursday. Debby first made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

A state of emergency was in effect for both North Carolina and Virginia. Maryland issued a state of preparedness declaration that coordinates preparations for the storm without declaring a state of emergency.

At least six people have died due to the storm, five of them in traffic accidents or from fallen trees. The sixth death involved a 48-year-old man in Gulfport, Florida, whose body was recovered after his anchored sailboat partially sank.

In Charleston, South Carolina, lunch crowd poured into the Brown Dog Deli on Wednesday after two days of preparing for and hunkering down in Tropical Storm Debby.

“We’ve got a lot of locals walking in after being cooped up for two days looking for a good meal,” said Liz Denney, the kitchen manager.

A little water got around sandbags employees had put up Monday. But the restaurant has had worse flooding other times in the past year, Denney said.

The deli closed early Monday and couldn’t open Tuesday due to a curfew put in place by local officials. But Denney said the standing water and the occasional interruption is just part of living on the coast.

“It comes with the territory,” Denney said.

The first words from the person answering the phone at the deli Wednesday were: “Yes, we’re open.”