EXETER — Wyoming Area Regional Police have charged Ted Jackson Jr., of Shavertown, with failing to pay for dinner at Pizza L’ Oven on Wyoming Avenue in June.

Court records say Jackson, 46, walked out of the restaurant without paying the $84.44 food bill on June 8.

The owner of the restaurant provided police with video footage of a man reportedly Jackson leaving the business and text messages from Jackson explaining why he abruptly left, court records say.

Jackson, a former basketball and football coach at Dallas School District, is facing a charge of theft of services.

In an unrelated case, Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre charged Jackson with stealing $30 from the Bear Creek Little League concession stand on May 9, court records say.

Jackson is facing charges of theft and defiant trespass for the alleged incident at the Bear Creek Little League complex.