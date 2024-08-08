🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old boy charged as an adult in an Edwardsville shooting pleaded not guilty to criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Erik Reyes Jr., of Union Street, Luzerne, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police on allegations he shot Jaivel Pope, 19, in the parking lot of the Eagle Ridge apartment complex on May 2, according to court records.

Pope suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Reyes, a student at Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth, was identified by the school’s resource officer as the alleged gunman from surveillance footage.

In addition to the attempted homicide charge, Reyes is also facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Reyes, through his attorney, Theron Solomon, pled not guilty to the charges during a review hearing of Reyes’ incarceration.

As a minor, Vough held the review hearing to determine if an opening is available at a juvenile detention facility and if Reyes is attending classes and staying away from adult inmates.

With no openings at a juvenile detention facility, Reyes was remanded to the county correctional facility.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski is prosecuting.

Reyes’s trial is scheduled for November.