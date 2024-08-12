🔊 Listen to this

The cause of an early morning fire Monday at a home on Madison Street was ruled accidental and was caused by the improper use of extension cords and power strips, according to a statement released by the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department.

The department reminded residents to practice proper safety when using extension cords and power strips since overheating is usually caused by overloading or connecting appliances that consume more watts than a cord can handle.

Additionally, the department stated that high wattage appliances such as air conditioners and space heaters should always be plugged directly into a receptacle.

When using extension cords, always make sure the cord is properly rated for the products that are plugged into it. If any part of the extension cord is hot while in use, it is a warning sign that it may be overloaded, the department said.

Do not run extension cords under carpets, through doorways or under furniture. Unplug an extension cord when it is not in use because the cord is energized when it is plugged in and can lead to overheating if shorted.

According to the department, extension cords should only be used temporarily.

Crews were first called to 137 Madison St. just after midnight Monday for a reported residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, the department said that the fire could be seen venting from the windows of a third floor attic, located on the “D” side.

According to officials, the fire was knocked down quickly, but firefighters remained on the scene for roughly 2 and a half hours, tending to several hot spots.

Most units were clear by around 3 a.m., the department said.

Kingston Forty Fort Fire Department also responded to the scene, as well as the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department for traffic control and taking care of displaced residents.