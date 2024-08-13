🔊 Listen to this

BERWICK — Police in Berwick charged four people on allegations they were stealing items from vehicles.

Jared Allen Lewis, 25, Robert Joseph Longenberger Jr., 29, and Carissa Marie Beck, 36, were apprehended while police say they are searching for 33-year-old Ashley Renee Lopez-Lopez.

Police encountered suspicious activity in the area of Walnut and East Second streets on Aug. 7 that resulted in a foot chase of several people.

Lewis was apprehended during the foot chase.

Police learned information that Lewis, Longenberger, Beck and Lopez-Lopez were suspected in rummaging through vehicles and stealing items, according to a news release.

Police were led to a residence where they allegedly discovered illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and items stolen from numerous vehicles.

Lewis was charged with theft, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property.

Longenberger was charged with charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beck was charged with criminal conspiracy to receive stolen property.

Lopez-Lopez is facing charges of theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property, false reports to law enforcement and hindering apprehension.

Police say Lewis, Longenberger, Beck and Lopez-Lopez are homeless.

Lewis, Longenberger and Beck are jailed at the Columbia County Prison.

“I am proud of and especially thankful for all the arduous work that went into completing this challenging investigation. Berwick Borough has been recently plagued with several incidents of thefts from vehicles and it was a proactive patrol and departmental teamwork that led to the successful closure of these incidents,” stated Berwick Police Chief Kenneth J. Strish.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lopez-Lopez is asked to call 570-784-6300 or can submit an anonymous tip at berwickpolice.com.