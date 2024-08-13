🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A police officer for Edwardsville Borough was injured when a woman bite him on an arm that broke the skin late Monday night.

Jamie Lee Taylor, 37, address listed as homeless, was encountered by an officer in the 600 block of East Main Street at about 11:55 p.m., according to court records.

Taylor was known to have an active arrest warrant for her.

Taylor misled the officer that she took care of the warrant, court records say.

When the officer confirmed the warrant was active, court records say, Taylor grabbed a fence and resisted arrest.

Taylor bite the arm of the officer that broke the skin causing the officer’s arm to bleed, court records say.

Court records say it took three officers to apprehend and handcuff Taylor.

Police searched a bag Taylor was carrying allegedly finding drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he continued to be aggressive, court records say.

The officer was evaluated at the hospital due to the arm bite.

Taylor was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.