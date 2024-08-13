🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man accused by city police of threatening a woman with a firearm after she obtained a restraining-order against him was sentenced to probation Tuesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Joseph White, 48, of North Pennsylvania Avenue, to two years in the restrictive probation program on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and terroristic threats. White pled guilty to the charges June 5.

Police accused White of approaching a woman while armed with a firearm in the area of Coal Street and North Empire Court on July 14, 2022, according to court records.

White was served with a protection-from abuse order by the woman prior to the incident, court records say.

While jailed at the county correctional facility, White was recorded during jailhouse phone calls on July 18, 2022, making threats against the woman, according to court records.

Attorney Max Lubin represented White.