PLAINS TWP. — PennDOT said on Wednesday that lane restrictions began on the Route 115 interchange reconstruction project in Plains Township.

One traffic lane will be maintained while the project is being constructed.

Work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is estimated to be completed in the winter of 2027.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

William O'Boyle
William O'Boyle
Bill O’Boyle is the Times Leader Media Group’s news columnist/staff writer. He has written for the Times Leader since April 2007, covering everything from municipal government issues, business, features, human interest, presidential races and local, state and national politics to breaking news. A Plymouth native now living in Plains Township, O’Boyle has been active in a range of community and sporting activities, including volunteering with Victory Sports for adults with mental and physical challenges.