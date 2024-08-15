🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Two days after posting bail on drug trafficking charges filed by Ashley police, a man from New York City was arrested by Kingston police on allegations he concealed illicit drugs in his underwear.

Christopher Brian Jones Jr., 31, of Brooklyn, was a passenger inside a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation on Rutter Avenue at about 2 a.m., Thursday, according to court records.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle when police allegedly found two glass pipes commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.

As the vehicle was being searched, a handcuffed Jones was observed wiggling his legs as he sat on a curb, court records say.

During a strip search, court records say, police found a bag containing fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine concealed in Jones’ underwear.

Jones was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Webby deemed him a flight risk.

Ashley police charged Jones on Aug. 7 with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. After his arrest by Ashley police, Jones posted $75,000 bail and was released from the county correctional facility on Tuesday.