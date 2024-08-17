Thousands attend Wilkes-Barre’s free summer concert on Public Square

The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans were the opening act for Starship at Friday night’s free summer concert on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE — Starship, the legendary rock band built from the remnants of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship, took the main stage of Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square on Friday night. A crowd of thousands packed the square to catch a glimpse of the group, which is led these days by lead singer Mickey Thomas.

While the opening act, the Traveling Wilkes-Barreans, got the evening’s festivities started, Starship fans from across the Wyoming Valley expressed their excitement for the headliner’s performance.

Some fans, such a Wilkes-Barre native George Powell, saw what can happen when a big act comes to Public Square last year when the Guess Who headlined a similarly marketed — and free — concert.

“I was here last year. It was pretty nice,” said Powell, who was able to walk to the concert from his home. “That’s why we came back.”

Residents like Powell, who have lived in the city for decades, can offer an interesting perspective when it comes to the development of events like the one on Friday night.

“Compared to what they used to do, this is a big thing,” said Powell of the recent trend of concerts and other big events happening on Public Square.

Other fans, such as Robert Tensa, came to Wilkes-Barre from the beyond the city’s limits. He came from Plymouth to check out a band he’s been familiar with for decades. Having been born in 1949, Tensa was the perfect age to appreciate Jefferson Airplane’s music. For instance, he would have been in his late teens when their seminal album, “Surrealistic Pillow,” released in 1967.

Praise for Jefferson Airplane was a common theme on Friday night. Joyce Jones, of Wilkes-Barre did not hesitate when asked to share her favorite band in the Starship family.

“Airplane, of course.”

Though she is a longtime fan, Jones had never seen any of Starship’s iterations until Friday night.

Jones used the concert as an excuse to have a mellow evening out on the town, and one she enjoyed without any particular company.

“I’m perfectly happy,” Jones said of attending the concert as a solo act, noting that she otherwise would have spent the night at home.

Jones sat on the Public Square sidewalk between Main and Market streets, just about in front of La Tolteca Bar & Grill. La Tolteca was one of the local restaurants that appeared to get a huge boost in attendance as a result of the Starship concert.

Rodano’s and Franklin’s were packed with people as the Traveling Wilkes-Barreans wrapped up their set. Just outside of the Rodano’s front door sat Lynn Yonushka and her band of friends, which she affectionately referred to as “the tribe.” Her and her group had an excellent angle for a band she, like many others, has followed since their formation.

“I’d have to say Jefferson Airplane,” Yonushka said of her favorite band in the Starship universe. “Grace Slick was there then.”

From their corner of Public Square, Yonushka and “the tribe” were treated to an excellent view of the crowd that had formed in front of the stage.

“I’m impressed,” said Yonushka. “You know, Wilkes-Barre’s come a long way. I think this is a great venue. They should do it more often.”

From there, the fans of Starship and its predecessors settled in for a night of rock music on Public Square, which, by the estimation of those in attendance, is an increasingly common opportunity for those who call the Wyoming Valley home.