Only staff, limited family at NCAA Tourney games

NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men’s and women’s tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
The announcement comes as the sports world joins other organizations in weighing how to respond:
• NASCAR and IndyCar plan to race as scheduled this weekend, with IndyCar continuing to move ahead with its season-opening race through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.
The three-day downtown street festival draws about 130,000 people. There will be additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations.
NASCAR will race at Altanta Motor Speedway, but said officials Wednesday all driver interviews will be done with the drivers either on risers or with 6-foot buffers around them. The pre-race driver meeting will be held in open-air locations and attendance will be restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries.
The promoters of the Long Beach Grand Prix, scheduled for April outside of Los Angeles, said Wednesday the race is still planned.
Roger Penske, readying for his first Indianapolis 500 as owner of the race, told The Associated Press by text message he’s approaching the scheduled May 24 race “day by day” while noting the 500 is nearly 90 days away.
• A global esports league with teams in North America, Europe and Asia is canceling all matches through March and April because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Overwatch League launched an ambitious home-and-away schedule for its 20 franchises in February but already had postponed all events in China and South Korea due to the outbreak. The league announced the latest cancellations in a statement Wednesday.
The league’s players come from countries around the globe. OWL says it is “considering the various options available to esports.”
Blizzard Entertainment, which operates the Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues, said scheduling considerations also are being addressed for the latter.
• The World Figure Skating Championships set for next week in Montreal have been canceled due to public health concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus.
Quebec Province Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement Wednesday.
The event was scheduled to bring nearly 200 skaters from more than 50 countries to Montreal. It is the premier competition of the skating season in non-Olympic years. It is scheduled for Stockholm next year.
On Saturday, the Women’s World Hockey Championships in Nova Scotia were called off.
• The Nebraska boys’ basketball tournament will be played as scheduled Thursday through Saturday, but the only fans allowed into the venues will be participants’ immediate families.
The Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department recommended limiting spectators because of concern about the spread of coronavirus. Health officials announced this week that a Crofton High School student who attended the girls’ tournament in Lincoln last week was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Ohio announced that only participants’ families and media will be allowed to attend winter sports postseason tournaments.
Connecticut has canceled the remainder of its winter sports seasons as well as state tournaments.
Boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments in New York and Pennsylvania have been disrupted because several schools have declined to host games, forcing them to be rescheduled.
• A Division III college athletic conference in the northeastern United States has canceled its conference schedule for the spring season.
The New England Small College Athletic Conference says the decision comes as many NESCAC schools have told students to return home and to complete the semester remotely because of the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision relates specifically to the conference regular-season and championship schedules. It does not discuss nonconference play.
The NESCAC comprises 11 institutions. They are Bates, Bowdoin and Colby colleges in Maine; Amherst College, Tufts University and Williams College in Massachusetts; Trinity College, Connecticut College and Wesleyan University in Connecticut; Middlebury College in Vermont; and Hamilton College in New York.
• Skiing officials have called off the last races of the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup because of public health concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision to call off the three-day event in Are, Sweden, hands Federica Brignone of Italy the overall title and denies Mikaela Shiffrin a return to racing this season.
Brignone becomes the first Italian women’s overall champion in the 53-year history of the World Cup.
Shiffrin, the defending overall champion, had announced earlier Wednesday that she would compete at the event after taking a six-week break from the sport following the death of her father.
During her absence, Shiffrin lost her lead in the overall standings to Brignone, who is 153 points ahead of the American. There would have been a total of 300 points up for grabs in the last three races.
The International Ski Federation announced the cancellation less than 24 hours before the first race, Thursday’s parallel giant slalom.
Next week’s World Cup finals for both women and men in Cortina d’Ampezzo already had been canceled because of the virus outbreak in northern Italy.
• An exhibition baseball game in San Francisco between the Giants and Oakland Athletics has been canceled because of the virus outbreak.
The Bay Area teams were set to play at Oracle Park on March 24. That was two days before the start of the regular season in Major League Baseball.
The announcement came Wednesday after the San Francisco mayor banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people.