Trump suspends US-Europe travel; UK not included

March 11, 2020 Times Leader News
By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday in Washington. Doug Mills | The New York Times via AP

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday in Washington.

Doug Mills | The New York Times via AP

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

Trump said the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

Trump said “we are marshalling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

See Thursday’s Times Leader for more on this story.