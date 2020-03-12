Fourth arrest for Berwick man since October

UNION TWP. — A man from the Berwick area free on bail while he faces separate drug trafficking cases was arrested again Wednesday when state police allege they found suspected illegal narcotics during a traffic stop.

Ryan Search, 45, of 1351 Salem Blvd., Salem Township, driving a 2008 Ford F150 pickup truck, was stopped by a trooper in the area of Route 239 and Sunshine Road at about 11:10 a.m.

State police said Search was arrested when he exhibited signs of impairment.

A trooper searched Search’s truck allegedly finding multiple bags of suspected drugs.

State police said Search is facing drug possession and drunken driving charges.

Search’s arrest on Wednesday is his third since October while he faces two drug related cases in Luzerne County Court.

According to court records:

Oct. 24: Salem Township police arrested Search during a traffic stop for driving the pickup truck with an expired inspection sticker on Salem Boulevard. Police were aware Search was dealing narcotics from his vehicle.

Search surrendered a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.

Police said they found a straw with white residue and 30 heroin packets in Search’s pocket.

A backpack inside the vehicle allegedly contained a digital scale and 185 heroin packets, court records say.

Search allegedly told police he sells drugs to four people to support a drug addiction.

Search was free on $20,000 unsecured bail as a result of his arrest on Oct. 24.

Dec. 23: Search was stopped by state police on Salem Boulevard for a traffic violation. A search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered a bag of methamphetamine, 90 heroin packets, a glass pipe and an open can of beer, court records say. Search was permitted to leave the traffic stop.

Dec. 24: State police filed drug trafficking and possession charges against Search.

Dec. 29: Salem Township police aware Search was wanted by state police on the arrest warrant issued Dec. 24 stopped a vehicle he occupied on Salem Boulevard. Search was a passenger in the vehicle and arrested.

Police said Search allegedly possessed methamphetamine when he was arrested. Search was charged by Salem Township police via postal mail.

Search recently waived his right to preliminary hearings on two of the three drug cases sending charges to county court. Search pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia related to the Dec. 29 discovery of methamphetamine found in his pocket.