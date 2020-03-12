Aaron Lewis concert set for Friday postponed

March 12, 2020 Times Leader News
Aaron Lewis

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus and recommended provisions put in place by the State of Pennsylvania, Aaron Lewis’ “The State I’m In Tour Acoustic Songs & Stories” concert scheduled for Fridayat Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza has been postponed until Friday, May 29 at 8pm.

Tickets for the originally scheduled performance will be honored on May 29.

