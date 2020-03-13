Luzerne County schools announce closings starting Monday through March 27

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County School districts have begun announced plans to close all schools beginning Monday and keeping them closed at least five days. The move is being done after a teleconference with state officials this morning and a recommendation by the state Department of Health.

Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello sent this statement:

Out of an abundance of caution and a moral and ethical responsibility to our students, staff and community we will close all schools based on PA Department of Health recommendations regarding social distancing and large group gatherings. All schools will be closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020 and will remain closed through Friday, March 27, 2020. We will be in contact with you to provide updates as needed. As of now, classes will resume on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Northwest Area Superintendent Joseph Long said the district is closing along with all schools in the Luzerne Intermediate Unit, which covers all of Luzerne County’s schools and Tunkhannock Area in Wyoming County. Long sent this notice:

In conjunction with all IU 18 schools, the Northwest Area School District will be closing a minimum of five school days as of 9:00 P.M. on Friday March 13. The district has decided to take these protective measures to assist with the efforts to help contain the Coronavirus – COVID – 19. We will continue to monitor this situation daily and keep families informed as new information presents itself.

Dallas posted and sent out a statement announcing closure until at least March 23:

Pittston Area Superintendent Kevin Booth sent a message saying schools will close starting Monday, but did not give a date for re-0pening:

Today, educational leaders from across the region came together and out of an abundance of caution as well as a moral and ethical responsibility to our students, staff and communities, all schools will close for a minimum of 5 school days based on Pa Department of Health recommendations regarding social distancing and large group gatherings. All schools will be closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

The Diocese of Scranton quickly followed the public schools in announcing all diocesan Catholic Schools will close from Monday through March 20 at least:

Working in conjunction with many of our local school districts, the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System has come to the decision that in the best interest of the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculties, and school communities, all Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Scranton will be closed effective at the close of business today for a minimum of five school days, from March 16 through March 20, 2020, while we continue to monitor the developing situation regarding COVID-19.

The Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System will be moving to distance learning effective Monday, March 16, 2020. All teachers have prepared to deliver instruction to our students through the use of our email system. Administrators have been sending regular communication to parents/students through the use of our email system.

Private and parochial schools typically follow the lead of the school district in which the building is set, because they usually take advantage of a state law requiring districts to transport all students in the district to any school within 10 miles of district boundaries.

