Luzerne County declares state of emergency; location of first virus case not known

March 15, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County has declared a state of emergency effective immediately.

County Manager C. David Pedri made the announcement Sunday afternoon at the EMA building, adding that access to county facilities will be restricted.

Pedri also said that the location of the county’s first confirmed coronavirus case was not released by state officials, but the person contracted the virus through travel and is self-quarantined at home.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Sunday 16 more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, including the first in Luzerne County. The total number of cases in Pennsylvania now stands at 63.

All people who have tested positive for the virus are either being treated in a hospital or are in isolation at home.

