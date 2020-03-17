Police: Woman arrested after knife slashing

WILKES-BARRE — A woman was lured to an area on Simpson Street where she was slashed several times in the face by another woman Monday night, according to court records.

Jocelynn Lee Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at her Carlisle Street residence after city police investigated a woman being treated for slash wounds to her face at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

An emergency room physician told police the victim suffered seven slash wounds to her face.

Police said several of the slash wounds extended from the victim’s mouth to her ear and near one eye.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim told she was contacted by her ex-boyfriend, Malik Macon, asking her to meet because she was relocating to Georgia. She met Macon on Simpson Street at about 8 p.m.

Macon got out of a white Nissan and entered the victim’s car.

Macon told the victim to pull over and when she did, the Nissan blocked her in on Simpson Street.

Macon exited the victim’s car saying, “Now you got to deal with that,” the complaint says.

The victim told police as soon as Macon exited her vehicle on the passenger side, Rodriguez opened the driver’s side door.

Rodriguez grabbed the victim who attempted to crawl over the seat yelling to another woman with her to hold the passenger door shut.

Rodriguez attacked the victim slashing her face with a knife, the complaint says.

Police said the victim reported Rodriguez and the other woman returned to the Nissan and drove away as Macon walked toward Carey Avenue.

Police learned through a witness that the alleged attacker was Rodriguez.

When Rodriguez was found at her residence, police noticed she dried blood on her hands and arms, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and one count of reckless endangerment. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.