Wolf: All non-life-sustaining businesses must close by 8 p.m.

March 19, 2020 Times Leader News, Top Stories
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf today has ordered that all “non-life-sustaining” businesses in Pennsylvania must close their physical locations by 8 p.m. today, March 19.

If they fail to do so, enforcement actions will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.

As of 5:15 p.m. the online list provided by Wolf’s office appeared to be inaccessible, likely due to heavy traffic.

“To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” Wolf said. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”

Wolf had previously encouraged non-life-sustaining businesses to close to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants and bars were already required to stop all dine-in services. Enforcement for establishments with a liquor license began at 8 p.m. March 18, and enforcement for all other food establishments will begin at 8 p.m. tonight. Food establishments can offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service, including alcohol.

Wolf’s order can be found here.

A state Health Department order can be found here.

A list of life-sustaining business categories can be found here.

In extenuating circumstances, special exemptions will be granted to businesses that are supplying or servicing health care providers, Wolf’s statement added.

