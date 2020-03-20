Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate unchanged in February

March 20, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.7 percent in February.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Friday released its employment situation report for February 2020.

The national rate was down a tenth from January to 3.5 percent.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by six-tenths of a percentage point from February 2019, while the national rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 9,000 over the month to a record high of 6,558,000 due to gains in both employment and unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs rose 15,600 from January to a record high of 6,112,200.

Jobs were up in all 11 industry super-sectors. The largest volume super sector gain was in manufacturing, which rose 2,900 jobs to its highest level since March 2019.

Four super-sectors were at record highs in February — construction, education & health services, leisure & hospitality, and other services.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 64,600 with gains in 10 of the 11 super-sectors.

The largest volume 12-month change among super-sectors was an increase of 18,900 jobs in education & health services.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.

