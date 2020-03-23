Luzerne County Council may use webcams for virtual meetings during coronavirus pandemic

Picture the faces of the 11 Luzerne County Council members in individual boxes on a screen like the opening of the Brady Bunch on television.

This could actually happen for a virtual council meeting if the coronavirus pandemic continues for an extended period, preventing governing groups from physically gathering in the same room to publicly conduct necessary business, officials say.

County Information Technology Director Mauro DiMauro said webcams are under consideration as a way for online meeting viewers to watch council members as they are deliberating on matters and voting.

“If this is going to go on a while, council members may feel it is important to be seen in addition to heard,” DiMauro said. “We want to mimic regular meetings as much as possible.”

Instead of displaying everyone in a grid like the Brady Bunch, another option would be showing a webcam view of council Chairman Tim McGinley as he conducts the meeting from his location and periodically switching to views of his colleagues when they are speaking, DiMauro said.

However, this approach would require more maneuvering because someone would have to be responsible for controlling the camera changes, the IT director said. Too much bouncing around from person to person also could be impractical and jarring for viewers, particularly during rapid back-and-forth discussions, he said.

Practice, training and a test run would be required before webcams went live, he said.

First try

At the first emergency virtual meeting last week, no council members were physically present at the courthouse or shown on camera. Instead, audio of their discussions and votes was streamed live online and on television with a view of the empty meeting room visible on the screen. Citizens had the option to submit comments through email or an online chat.

Nine of the 11 council members could hear each other speaking because they connected through a teleconference platform, but they could not hear colleagues Robert Schnee and Harry Haas because those two called in and were placed on speaker phone as they would be for a normal council meeting.

While the emergency meeting was cobbled together in a rush using various technologies, DiMauro said he is setting up a more longterm plan that will allow all council members, the council clerk, county manager and assistant solicitor to clearly hear each other — and be heard by those watching.

For starters, McGinley said all participating council members and staff must be on the same meeting access platform.

Although county assistant solicitor Vito DeLuca helped council connect to a platform he personally uses for last week’s special meeting for council members opting to participate that way, DiMauro said he is in the process of obtaining a phone conferencing tool linked to Microsoft Teams — an online meeting forum already included in the county’s technology package with that vendor.

With Microsoft Teams, the county will be able to host the live event and control the presentation, including ensuring public comments through email and online chat submissions are provided to council — with the authors identified as they would be if they spoke at the podium.

Headsets also will be provided to council members and staff participating in the virtual meeting to reduce background interference and echoing when they are speaking and cut back on some of the distracting noise heard last week, DiMauro said.

Microsoft Teams also will allow projection of documents, graphics or photographs under discussion by council, similar to the way they are shown on a screen during normal meetings at the courthouse, he said.

Setting up online-only meetings wasn’t part of the IT job description, but DiMauro said he and his staff are adapting because their responsibility to service technology needed to conduct business as usual has changed with the pandemic.

“We’re not experienced in video production, but we will improve the process so they can conduct business without risking their health,” he said. “We’re getting into a completely online presence, as opposed to physical presence.”

Council meetings have been suspended for 30 days, and it’s still unclear when the next virtual meeting will be required. McGinley said he wants to be proactive in using new technology.

“We want to make it as transparent as possible,” he said of council meeting deliberation.

Cyber threat

The coronavirus also has sparked a new method of attack from online hackers, DiMauro said.

“The number of attempts to get scam emails through the county’s network in the last week has skyrocketed,” DiMauro said.

These emails all used coronavirus and COVID-19 as a subject line and contained “something bad behind them,” he said, stressing none were opened.

DiMauro said he and his team are closely monitoring outside technology threats, as they have been following a Memorial Day weekend cyber attack last year that shut down and required rebuilding of the county’s massive property assessment database system.

“We can’t drop our guard for one minute,” DiMauro said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.