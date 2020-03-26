Gerrity’s: Woman coughed all over store, tainting $35k worth of food

March 25, 2020 Times Leader Local, News, Top Stories
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Gerrity’s in Hanover Township will have to throw out over $35,000 worth of food after a woman purposely coughed all over produce on Wednesday afternoon, according to store co-owner Joe Fasula. Courtesy of Gerrity’s

Gerrity’s in Hanover Township will have to throw out over $35,000 worth of food after a woman purposely coughed all over produce on Wednesday afternoon, according to store co-owner Joe Fasula.

Courtesy of Gerrity’s

<p>Co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarket Joe Fasula is seen inside Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne in this file photo. Fasula said Wednesday that a woman entered the chain’s Hanover Township store around 2:20 p.m. and coughed all over the produce section, as well as parts of the bakery, meat case and grocery.</p>

Co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarket Joe Fasula is seen inside Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne in this file photo. Fasula said Wednesday that a woman entered the chain’s Hanover Township store around 2:20 p.m. and coughed all over the produce section, as well as parts of the bakery, meat case and grocery.

HANOVER TWP. — According to Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula, one woman’s attempt at a prank will cost the store over $35,000 worth of produce.

In a post uploaded to the Gerrity’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Fasula says that a woman well known in the Hanover Township area as a “chronic problem in the community” entered the store around 2:20 p.m. and proceeded to cough all over the produce section, as well as parts of the bakery, meat case and grocery.

The woman was removed from the store as quickly as possible by Gerrity’s employees, and Fasula says that he’s been in contact with the District Attorney’s Office, who will be “aggressively pursuing numerous charges” against the woman.

“We had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with,” Fasula said. “Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything.”

Fasula estimates that over $35,000 worth of goods will have to be thrown away. He added that he is “sick to his stomach” over the loss of the food.

“While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing,” Fasula said.

The woman involved is not believed to be infected with COVID-19, but Fasula says that they “will make every effort to make sure that she is tested.”

Related Articles