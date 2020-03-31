Ashley man charged with possessing child pornography

March 31, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]

ASHLEY — A 24-year-old man from Ashley was arraigned Monday on charges he downloaded and saved images of child pornography.

Luzerne County detectives and West Hazleton police arrested Jaydon Tyler Richards at his residence on Tamara Hill in Ashley Park.

Authorities allege they recovered 10 images of child pornography depicting girls in a password protected folder on his cell phone.

Richards was arraigned by District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Hanover Township on 11 counts of possession of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives received two cyber-tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Feb. 10 alleging a person using a social media app uploaded 27 images of child erotica.

An investigation traced the uploaded images to an IP address registered to a business on the CAN DO Expressway in Butler Township where Richards was employed.

Richards used a screen name and email for the social email app when he logged on.

Detectives on March 18 contacted Richards at his residence.

During an interview, Richards admitted he used the WiFi at his place of employment to access the internet with his cell phone. Richards claimed he would use certain search words to look for “blogs” involving child pornography because he was attracted to younger and petite women, the complaint says.

Richards in the complaint admitted he masturbated to the images.